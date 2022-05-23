By Ritah Kemigisa

The management of Link bus services has given safety assurance to its customers following a series of unfortunate incidents that occurred over the last three weeks.

These include the May 4th accident that has since left 23 people dead, the fire incident at Wakaliga traffic lights where one of its buses suffered a short circuit and the Friday incident that saw gunmen ambush the bus and rob passengers in Mityana along the Kampala- Fortportal road.

Now the bus company spokesperson Tom Alinde tells KFM that although they have suffered a major blow as a result of these incidents, management is in committed to ensuring safety and giving their customers the best travelling experience.

He adds that they are working hard to strengthen their internal systems and also enforce all the guidelines prescribed by the transport ministry following the lifting of their recent suspension.

Alinde is meanwhile asking all Ugandans to work with them to fix the mistakes instead of apportioning blame.