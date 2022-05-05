By Ritah Kemigisa

The management of Link Bus services which has a fleet of 90 coaches has suspended operations to all routes starting today for three days following yesterday’s Fort Portal accident.

In a statement issued last night, the management says during this period, the company will recall all its drivers to review what happened and also come up with measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Operations will then resume on Sunday, May 8th.

The bus company has meanwhile condoled with the families of the deceased and those injured and has expressed willingness to work with them.

It has also pledged to work with the police and other stakeholders to establish the cause of this particular accident for the purpose of mitigating any related future occurrences.

The bus company which had not registered a fatal accident in its nearly two decade history on Wednesday morning was involved in a lone accident that happened in Sebitoli near Kaswa trading center along the Fort Portal-Kyenjojo-Kampala road in Kabarole district, levaing 20 people dead and scores injured.