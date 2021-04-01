By Ruth Anderah

Two people said to have poisoned 6 lions in Queen Elizabeth National park have been arraigned before Buganda Road court and charged with 5 counts including Entering and hunting in a protected conservation area, killing wild animals and being in possession of protected species.

Vincent Tumuhiirwe a peasant of Kanungu district and Robert Ariyo a boda- boda rider, have pleaded guilty to 4 offences but denied one count where prosecution from the Uganda Wild Life Authority states that they killed 6 lions. However, the suspects claim to have only poisoned 4.

These committed the offences on the 19th/March 2021 at Habugombwa camp mating ground in Queen Elizabeth National Game park.

However, the 2 men have explained to court that it was accidental as they were not targeting the 4 tree climbing lions but rather ten wild pigs.

The duo has been remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 14th April to receive their respective sentences by chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo.

On the same day prosecution will also exhibit in court , the 4 heads of dead lions , a lion tail, 15 lion legs and a 3 three -litre jerrican containing lion fats which were found with the suspects on arrest.