By Charity Akullo

Lira regional referral hospital is currently operating without an Out-Patient Department after its vital facility was turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 cases.

The hospital director, Dr Stephen Obboo, confirms that due to the pandemic, their OPD at the mental health unit was converted into the COVID-19 treatment centre.

He is asking the ministry of health to consider providing alternative space for handling out patients to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

This comes a day after two health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Lira District.