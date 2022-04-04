BY BILL OKETCH

Pupils of Agak Primary School, Agweng Sub-county in Lira District have established a school court that tries cases concerning children including child abuse.

The court, established soon after the reopening of schools in January 2022, tries minor issues between pupils and teachers.

According to Paul Minyang, the Agak deputy headteacher, the issues range from theft of scholastic materials, to child abuse and indiscipline.

He says the school court is composed of four members whose powers are limited to providing soft ground for dialogue and reconciliation but it cannot order the transfer of a teacher or a suspension of a pupil.

The move, he says was prompted by the several cases of child abuse reported in the nine districts that make up the Lango Sub-region.

The districts are; Lira, Alebtong, Apac, Otuke, Kwania, Oyam, Dokolo, Amolatar, and Kole.

In February this year, a Primary Seven pupil reportedly committed suicide in Agweng Sub-county, Lira District, after she was allegedly forced into marriage at a tender age.

The deceased’s body was discovered a day after she had been initiated into a traditional marriage against her will.

The victim was reportedly forced to get married and the traditional approach of marriage was being followed; whereby the boy came and gave her Shs300,000 to ask for her hand in marriage.