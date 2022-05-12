BY PATRICK EBONG

Teachers in six government secondary schools in Lira City have laid down their tools over the failure of the government to clear their two-month salary arrears.

The teachers are aggrieved that they have not been paid their salaries for March and April.

They also said there is no sign that they will get the salary for May and June since a deficit of Shs3.7 billion is needed to pay them.

Edward Ayo, the coordinator of the aggrieved teachers, also a teacher at Lira Town College, says they wrote a petition to all the relevant authorities in regards to their salary arrears on April 20.

Jasper Abura, the Lira City principal education officer, confirms that at least 1,200 teachers both in primary and secondary government-aided schools in the area have stayed without receiving their salaries for two months.

He attributed this to less money being sent from the Ministry of Finance for payment of the teachers.

He, however, says the Ministry of Finance has promised to present a supplementary budget before parliament.