Police have identified the victims of a late-night road crash that occurred at Kamdini along the Kampala- Gulu highway.

In a statement issued this morning, Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson said the accident involved a Bus Registration Number UAT 259P which belongs to Roblyn Bus Company that was moving from Kampala to Gulu.

Okema said 12 people died on spot while four others died from the hospital, taking the death tally to 16.

However, a source from St John Pope hospital, Aber sub-county in Oyam district, where the injured are admitted told Daily Monitor that the death toll had risen 19. He said two people were in critical condition while the condition of the other victims was stabilising.

Below is the list of the accident victims;