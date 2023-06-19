Police have identified victims in the Lhubirira school attack, further clarifying that the death toll still stands at 42 and not 50 as alleged.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga revealed that the police forensic teams on Sunday examined 17 bodies from the mortuary in Fort Portal.

All the 17 burnt bodies were male, and that some of the deceased persons had additional gunshot wounds.

The forensic team has since picked DNA samples from the bodies and from relatives for DNA comparison.

“No matter how heinous the attack or how brutal or inhumane the methods used, they will not be able to succeed in demolishing our solidarity, in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” Enanga said in a statement.

The country continues to mourn the death of 42 people, including 37 children in the most recent deadly terrorist attack at Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, Kasese district.

The dead include;

1. Muhindi Wapalya, a 25-year-old, male peasant.

2. Kiiza Khabugho Rosette, a 15-year-old female student.

3. Kamalha Rusia, a 15-year-old, female s.2 student.

4. Kule Martin, a 22 year old, male 2.3 student.

5. Masereka Eliton, a 17-year-old, male S.3 student

6. Masika Rosette, a 17-year-old, female student

7. Katusime Ruth, a 20-year-old, female student

8. Nzabake Mackline, a 18-year-old female S.2 student

9. Mbusa Kirilhuhandi, a 47-year-old school watchman

10.Nyakato Eliza, a 19-year-old female S.2 student

11.Biira Ronet, a 17-year-old female S.3 student

12.Biira Gauba, a 20-year-old, female student

13.Mbambu Junior, a 20 year old, female

14.Kabugho Jovibine, a 16year old, female, S.1 student

15.Biira Melvine, a 14-year-old, female S.1 student

16.Ithungu Marion, a 22-year-old, female student

17.Ithungu Joy, a 17-year-old, female S.3 student

18.Biira Amina Rashid, a 17-year-old female juvenile.

19.Masereka Zakayo, a 70-year-old, male peasant.

20.Masika Florence, a 95-year-old, female peasant

21.Ithungu Regina, a 16-year-old, female student

22.Kabugo Masiline, an 18 year old female, S.1 student

23.Ithungu mackline, a 12 year old, female student in S.1

24.Khabugho Janet, a 16year old, female student in S.1

25.Khabugho Bridget Deya, a 16-year-old, female student.

So far, 23 bodies have been handed over to the relatives for burial. Police say two bodies are not yet claimed.

Those admitted include;

1. Aliganyira Wilfred, aged 21, who was transferred to Kiruddu hospital with severe burns for better management.

2. Tumwebaze Godwin, aged 32 who was transferred to Mulago hospital with a head injury for better management.

3. Mbambu Felistus, a 50-year-old female adult, still in critical condition at Bwera hospital.

4. Kule Erias, aged 18 years, still admitted at Bwera hospital with a cut wound on the left side of the head.

5. Mumbere Godwin, a 16-year-old, male juvenile still admitted at Bwera hospital with a gun shot would on the left side of the head.

6. Isingoma Julius,a 21-year-old, male adult, still admitted at Bwera hospital with soft tissue injuires.

The survivors who recovered from the incident are now four(4). These include; Mumbere Edgar, Kato Moses, Muhindo Steven, and Kambesa Gideon.