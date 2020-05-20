Uganda’s digital economy is set to get a major boost with the efforts by Raxio Data Company towards reducing the cost of internet.

With the current lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the world are encouraging companies to embrace use of digital technology to ensure sustained operations.

Raxio Data Centre General Manager James Byaruhanga says through access to cheap and reliable internet, Ugandan businesses will be able to mitigate effects of COVID-19.

He says they have so far boosted nine local internet fibre carriers’ in Uganda Africel, Airtel and MTN among others.

Byaruhanga adds that this will in turn help the country lower the cost of internet to benefit the wider Ugandan population.

A recent study by telecom regulator, Uganda Communications Commission put the cost of acquiring 1 gigabyte of internet in Uganda at $2.7(Shs 9,819), the highest in the region.

This is compared to Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda at $2.41(Shs8,863), $2.18(Shs8,017) and $2.18(Shs8,017) respectively.