Local companies and other key players in the oil and gas sector have been urged to make the most of the ongoing “90DaysofOilandGas” campaign that is meant to showcase prospects in the country’s Oil and Gas sector.

The annual campaign launched earlier by the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) is running between June 4th– August 30th, 2024, under the theme; “Uganda’s Journey to the First Oil in the Face of a Just Energy Transition”.

According to the UCMP Chief Executive Officer Humphrey Asiimwe, the 4th edition of the campaign is intended to bring together oil and gas sector players to spotlight key sector projects and activities ahead of the First Oil in 2025, amidst the global energy transition debate.

Asiimwe thus encourages companies to register in the National Suppliers Database to benefit from the National Content framework. He also urges Ugandans to register in the National Oil and Gas Talent Register to tap job opportunities that come with the nexus between oil and gas sector developments and the global energy transition.

“As the country anxiously awaits the first oil in 2025 and continues to see more investments in the sector at all levels, The 90 Days of Oil and Gas Media Campaign 4th Edition comes in handy to spotlight the nexus between oil and gas sector developments and the global energy transition debate”, he said in a press statement.

He adds the campaign also offers space for sector players to update the country on the progress of the oil and gas sector projects ahead of the first oil in 2025, showcase sector players’ response to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) requirements, as well provide a platform for the government and its partners to check the sector’s response to the international ESG standards

According to the UCMP, out of 6 billion barrels of oil that were discovered in Albertine Graben, 1.36 billion barrels are recoverable, with over $15b expected to be invested in the sector in the next 5 years.

“With sustainable exploitation of oil and gas, it is anticipated that Uganda’s GDP will significantly be boosted through sectoral linkages and related opportunities to sector players”, he added.

One of the expected outcomes from the campaign is shared knowledge on the current status of the oil and gas sector ahead of the first oil in 2025.

Key participants in the campaign include media representatives, development partners, oil companies, project-affected communities, international contractors and cultural institutions and leaders among others.