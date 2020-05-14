Local authorities in Apac district are concerned that the current lockdown is hurting the activities of Local Council Courts.

The Local Council Court system is part of government’s initiative aimed at reducing the case backlog, which the mainstream judicial system has been grappling with for years.

These courts mainly handle cases of gender-based violence, land disputes and others within the community.

Francis Okol, the LCI chairperson of Abwol B Village, Atigolwok Parish in Chegere Sub-county, says his office has registered many cases but they are unable to meet and resolve them because of the lockdown.

He is asking the government to consider LC1 courts among essential services and allow them to continue with their activities while maintaining social distancing.

Geoffrey Ococ, the Akere Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, has advised that the local council leaders seek guidance from the Resident District Commissioner’s office.