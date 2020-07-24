By Abubaker Kirunda

The Ituba village LC1 Secretary for Defence in Nabitende sub-county in Iganga District has lost his home that was demolished by angry residents over alleged involvement in witchcraft.

Armed with sticks and machete, the angry residents invaded the home of the suspect accusing him of being in possession of evil spirits which terrorize them.

The area Local Council 1 Vice Chairperson Monica Kintu says the suspect managed to escape unhurt but all his household property has been destroyed.

She says the residents reacted after he allegedly reported himself to police seeking help to rest the spirits over which he had lost control.

Police are hunting for both the suspect and the mob that participated in the attack.