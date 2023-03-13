By Mike Sebalu

The National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) has raised a red flag over the mushrooming structures in both rural and urban local governments without approved plans.

On November 11, 2022, Cabinet approved the National Physical Development Plan clearly detailing how Uganda’s infrastructure shall be planned for the next 20 years. All developments and construction works are therefore meant to be guided by this plan.

However, the NPPB board chairperson, Amanda Ngabirano says unplanned structures continue mushrooming while the local government leadership looks on without any interventions.

Speaking to KFM, Amanda called on Local Governments to prioritise the planning for developments in an orderly setting.

The approved plan is based on the projection that the urban population is likely to double from 20 percent to 40 percent of the total Uganda population by 2040.