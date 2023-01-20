Local government workers have threatened to lay down their tools if government fails to meet their demands for salary enhancement.

The Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU) accuses the government of failing to honor the 2018 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in which it pledged to increase salaries for all public servants.

In a January 19, 2023 letter to the public service minister, Muruli Mukasa, the Union General Secretary, Hassan Mudiba has demanded that their request is made a priority in the forthcoming budget for the new financial year as promised last year.

Mudiba warns that the strike will commence a day after the new budget is released as long as money for their enhancement is not included.

Mudiba has meanwhile accused the government of a discriminative pay policy where science workers are paid more than their arts counterparts, saying the economy affects all of them equally.

The union has since demanded that the lowest level local government worker earns Shs1.million while chief administrative officers Shs1 milion.