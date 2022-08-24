By Prossy Kisakye

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has challenged local manufacturers to voluntarily integrate quality management systems in their production processes.

The call comes days after 14 people died and 22 others were hospitalized after they allegedly consumed “City 5”, a local potent gin manufactured in Arua City.

The UNBS Executive Director, Livingston Ebiru says embracing a culture of upholding high production standards will not only save lives of Ugandans, but also make their products more competitive on regional and global markets.

Ebiru notes that many developed countries have dominated global trade because of integrating quality management systems in all their production and service delivery chains.

He also blames such unfortunate developments on the poor quality and ethics mentality of Ugandans who always look for cheaper alternatives that are not safe.

Ebiru also partly blames such attitudes on the perceived high cost of investment in quality infrastructure.