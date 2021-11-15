By Juliet Nalwooga



The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has raised a red flag over the increasing cases of aggravated torture against children.

In a statement presented by police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Ochola notes that in the recent months the force has registered over of 30 aggravated torture cases against children across the country.

He reveals that the child protection unit is working to have the victims rehabilitated and has urged parents and guardians to be extra vigilant and protective of their children.

In the meantime, he says police is to liaise with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to ensure that local movie directors do not produce content that promotes the vice.

Enanga says this is in relation to several movie clips of child torture making rounds on social media that supposedly appear real and yet inconclusive of the real story.

Police say some suspects of aggravated child torture claim they were inspired by online videos.