By Shabibah Nakirigya

The non-government organizations have called upon the government to increase funding of their local funds which are 8 percent saying since the outbreak of covid-19, accessing international funds is now a challenge.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the localization strategy dubbed, ‘education cannot wait’,’ Mr. Henry Muyanja, the country coordinator for the street child said it’s now the right time to start intervening with local funds to see that they continue with their support towards vulnerable Ugandans.

“Through localization, we want the government to increase funds allocated to local actors through local funders to see that we close the gap of shrinking international funds,” he said.

He added that to accelerate the localization agenda in Uganda, it is essential that, going forward, stakeholders collectively prioritize the inclusion of local and national actors in all aspects.

“Working with local and national actors, we will be able to build their capacity and support them to continue to grow and implement sustainable programs,” he said.