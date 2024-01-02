By Alex Ashaba & Jerome Kule

From June 6 to December 27, 2023, Kasese and Kamwenge districts in western Uganda experienced a se- ries of attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. At least 64 people have been killed in the attacks including 38 students from Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, six community members, two tourists and their guide, who doubled as a driver and two occupants of a vehicle that was set ablaze enroute to Bwera.

In the six months, the two districts were targeted six times, with the most recent incidents occurring in Kamwenge on December 19 and 25, resulting in 13 deaths. The December 19 attack occurred in Kitehurizi Village. Ten people were killed in the attack. Meanwhile, the December 25 attack resulted in the death of three people.

Earlier on December 5, suspected ADF rebels attacked and killed Betty Biira, a resident of Kasese. The rebels also reportedly abducted another resident identified as Aston Agaba, whose body was later discovered in Kibale National Park.

The attacks have caused fear within the affected communities with some deciding to flee the area. The residents have also accused the government of not doing enough to stop the attacks in the area for good.

