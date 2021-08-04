By Ronald Seebe

The Budaka District Covid-19 task force has been thrown into panic after reports emerged that some families have started exhuming the remains of their relatives who succumbed to Covid-19 so as to accord them befitting send-offs.

Daily Monitor has learnt that the locals have on numerous occasions complained to their local leaders that the spirits of their deceased relatives harass them at night, demanding decent burial in accordance with their stipulated rituals.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Tom Chesol, confirmed the reports saying the locals have been exhuming the bodies especially at night.

Mr Chesol said the relatives claim the deceased are complaining of the heat from the polythene bags in which they are buried by the Covid-19 burial team.

