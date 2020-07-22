

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has cleared a number of arcades to reopen with immediate effect after fulfilling the set requirements.

Delivering his 19th address on the coronavirus pandemic in Uganda and related issues from Nakasero state house, the Head of state said 171 arcades in the city were inspected out of the 230 existing and only 110 were found complaint

As part of efforts to further ease the lock down, the president said these will be allowed to open and are expected to follow the set standard Operating Procedures in addition to registering all their clients, with no traders to operate from corridors and verandahs

He also revealed that Salons would be allowed to reopen and are expected to follow the set standard Operating procedures.