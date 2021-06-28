By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of health says it does not rule out the possibility of a further extension of the lockdown if infections do not significantly reduce.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine says while the country has started seeing some reduction in infections, more needs to be done to push the figure further down.

She says the key to overcoming this crisis is personal responsibility in observing Standard Operating Procedures and vaccination.

She also reveals that the government is set to receive 2 more batches of about 900,000 Covid vaccine doses next month.

This comes as the country’s covid infections now stand at over 78,000 with more than 900 deaths.