By David Vosh Ajuna

A recent surge in Covid-19 cases will Sunday night glue over 15milllion Ugandans to media outlets as president Museveni announces the way forward in Uganda’s quest to contain the pandemic.

“I will address the country today on the resolutions and measures passed by the National Task Force on Covid-19. Tune in to the different radio and TV stations across the country starting at 8:00pm to follow the address,” Mr Museveni tweeted Sunday.

A source at the Wednesday meeting on Covid-19 mitigation said “an absolute lockdown was deliberated as an option far from consideration with the FY2021/22 budget in sight.”

