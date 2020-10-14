

Players in the logistics sector are asking government to consider setting up a transit terminal in Tororo to address delays in cargo transportation into and out of the country.

This comes amid reports of a looming fuel shortage that is attributed to delayed delivery of petroleum products by truck drivers who are currently stuck at both Busia and Malaba border posts.

Long queues stretching several kilometers are reported at the border as the truck drivers wait for Covid-19 test results.

However, Jennifer Mwijukye, the Chief Executive Officer Unifreight Cargo Handling Ltd says this could have been avoided with establishment of a terminal in Tororo.

“These long queues at the borders are a clear sign of lack of planning, we need a terminal in Tororo. If we had one there, there would be no need for the truck drivers to cross into Uganda, drivers would stop there and go back to Kenya without having to be tested”, Ms Mwijukye said.

According to Daily Monitor, the truck drivers are now buying negative covid-19 results between Shs50,000-150,000, claiming it is not only costly, but also unbearable to remain in long queues when they can bribe to cross the border easily.

While Kenya tests drivers free of charge, Uganda charges $65 (about Shs240,000) for a single Covid-19 test.

As a result, Kenya ran out of testing kits, and now all drivers are being tested on the Ugandan side, causing the congestion and resultant delays.

Busia receives between 700 and 1000 trucks a day with the bulk being fuel tankers while Malaba averages at 1,500.