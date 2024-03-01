The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) Mr Joel Ssenyonyi has asked Parliament and all MPs not to dismiss the allegations raised against the legislature during the social media exhibition, but rather use the opportunity to address some of the concerns highlighted.

Ssenyonyi who was giving a keynote address at the ongoing second East Africa Regional Parliamentary Monitoring Organisations Conference said such campaigns are eye-opening.

“People out there are saying, we must hold you accountable as Parliament and I would like to encourage colleagues and Parliament an institution where I work, let us not dismiss campaigns such as these ones,” said Ssenyonyi.

He added that such criticism helps bring to light areas that need to be cleaned up.