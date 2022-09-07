The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has raised concerns over the continued imprisonment of two opposition legislators and called for their speedy trial.

Today marks a year since the arrest of Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and his Kawempe North counterpart Muhammad Ssegirinya.

There have been several attempts to seek justice for the two MPs and several other opposition supporters who are imprisoned in different detention centers.

Presenting a statement on the continued imprisonment of the two MPs, Mpuuga condemned the state for their continued imprisonment without trial saying it amounts to persecution.

Mpuuga has expressed fear saying there could be a syndicated move to imprison the MPs without trial contrary to the constitution.

He has thus demanded for an audit into continued detention of all political prisoners who were arrested and remanded during the 2021 general elections.

In response, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among also asked the government to ensure a speedy trial for the two MPs so that justice is served.