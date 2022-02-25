By Ivan Ssenabulya

The opposition in parliament has been reminded to stay focused on pro-people issues because they’re servants of the people who elected them to the House.

The appeal was made by the Leader of Opposition Mathius Mpuuga, who asked them to stay focused on serving the population.

Mpuuga underscored the need for legislators to always take time to understand the depth and extent of programs by government, to hold them accountable.

This was during an ongoing shadow cabinet retreat that aimed at improving their performance in parliament.

The LOP cited the Parish Development Model yet to be launched by President Museveni which they claim has no guidelines for its implementation, among other irregularities in government.

It’s now 8 months since MPs in the 11th parliament were sworn.