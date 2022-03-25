By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of opposition in parliament Matthias Mpuuga has cautioned leaders against promoting tribal sentiments warning it will only cause conflict in a country that has worked hard to be united.

Speaking to mourners at the residence of the late speaker Jacob Oulanyah in Muyenga last night, the tough speaking Mpuuga said nobody should misrepresent the people of Buganda, Acholi, or any other group of people in Uganda.

According to Mpuuga, “Uganda is big enough for all of us to fit in, love, and serve with commitment and conviction that we are part of this dear nation.”

“Some of us are lucky we grew up in a cosmopolitan set up here in the central region, nobody should stand here and misrepresent the people of Buganda, the people of Acholi or any other group of people in Uganda, we did not file any application to be Ugandans,” said Mpuuga.

His remarks come after Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo made tribalistic comments at Oulanyah’s Vigil in which he throws jabs at a group of Ugandans who protested against the admission of Oulanyah in a Seattle based hospital and yet didn’t complain when the Buganda king traveled to Germany for treatment.

Dollo’s remarks have since caused an uproar among Ugandans who have expressed mixed reactions on social media.

However, Mpuuga calls for unity further urging the chief justice to withdraw his remarks.

“As leaders, we should be careful in speaking a language that has the potential of framing especially ethnic anatomy in this country. I listened to the Chief Justice and I was saddened. I hope he will reflect on his views about sections of this country, we have a serious duty of keeping this country together,” added Mr. Mpuuga.