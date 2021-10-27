By Author Wadero

The Leader of opposition in parliament Matthias Mpuuga has demanded a comprehensive report on the recent bomb attacks on Ugandans.

The two separate attacks, one in Komamboga targeting a pork joint and another by a suicide bomber on a bus have left at least two dead and many injured.

Addressing journalists at parliament this morning, Mpuuga also urged Ugandans to be on the guard and not allow to be used by security and government officials to score their own political gains.

Mpuuga has also condemned the incident at Komamboga where one of the eyewitnesses claimed that one of the suspected attackers was donning a people power T-shirt.

“That kind of conduct is very dangerous for the public. The public should be very careful and desist from being used by the state,” Mr Mpuuga said.

His address comes a day after MPs during plenary yesterday asked the government to update the nation about the bomb attacks.

The speaker Jacob Oulanya then ruled that the matter be addressed today without fail