By Prossy Kisakye

The outgoing Leader of Opposition (LOP) Betty Aol Ocan has called for increased funding for the office of the LOP.

Ocan who is the Gulu city woman Member of Parliament says the office of the leader of the opposition is critical for democratization as it houses all the offices that deal with alternative governments.

She notes that the LOP has policy analysts, researchers and all other individuals who she says have not been able to accomplish their tasks during her term in office because of the limited resources.

Meanwhile, Ocan adds that the next Leader Of Opposition should be able to fight corruption and finalize the passing of the constitutional amendment bill that was brought by Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba, blaming the vice for the opposition failed to raise the two thirds to enable its passing.