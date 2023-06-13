The Leader of Opposition has asked that parliament carries out thorough investigations into alleged human rights violations committed by soldiers deployed on Uganda’s lakes.

Mathias Mpuuga was addressing fishermen at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe while on his nationwide consultative tour about the challenges faced by the citizens.

The fishermen cried to him about the continuous brutality allegedly meted on them by soldiers camped at Nfo islands which is adjacent to the Kigungu landing site.

Meanwhile, the shadow minister for fisheries, Helen Nakimuli, wants the Defence and Veteran Affairs minister, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, investigated for his alleged involvement in illegal fishing.

Reports suggest that the minister, through a one Kaweesi, owns hundreds of fishing boats with inscriptions “wacha waseme” that are used in illegal fishing activities. The minister has however often denied the allegations as totally baseless.