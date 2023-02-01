The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has demanded that parliament investigates how the budget allocation for pensions and the fund for the elderly are utilized.

He made the plea while meeting the Parliamentary Social Protection Forum which has been presenting to him its position paper on the allocations to social protection interventions in the National Budget Framework Paper for the financial year 2023/2024.

The chairperson of the Forum, Flavia Kabahenda said that in the next financial year, the budget for the older persons’ pension scheme has been cut yet the ministry has arrears that came as a result of underfunding and errors made by the government.

This prompted Mpuuga to call for investigations into the fund, noting that the government can’t fail to look after its senior citizens.