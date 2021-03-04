By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of opposition Betty Ocan has called for a special audit of the consolidated fund.

In her re­sponse to the Na­tional Bud­get Frame­work Pa­per FY 2021-22 and 2025-26, Ochan says it remains un clear how unspent balances of previous financial years are incorporated into financing of budget of the next financial year.

She says failure to make this accountability has led to underestimation of the available resource envelope for a given financial year.

In order to increase domestic revenue, she recommends that government allocates a bigger percentage of the budget to the productive sectors of the economy and also give more support to the private sector.

Government in FY 2021/2022 projects to collect shs 21.6 trillion in domestic revenue which is a reduction from shs 21.8 trillion in the current financial year.

The decline points to a struggling economy which was seriously affected by COVID 19.