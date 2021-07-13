By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament has appealed to his ministers to undertake their mandate without fear or favour.

While chairing the first cabinet meeting this morning, Mathius Mpuuga said the shadow cabinet is mandated to keep the government in check.

This comes as parliament resumes plenary sittings after a month’s break.

The Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige informed MPs that today’s sitting will, among other things; consider the constitution of committees.

According to the Order Paper, the first business of the House is a motion by the Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa and seconded by the Leader of Opposition Matthias Mpuuga to amend the rules of procedure.