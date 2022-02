By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has been challenged to make cultural institutions part of the country’s development agenda.

The challenge has been made by the leader of opposition Mathius Mpuuga as parliament paid tribute to the late Emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban.

Mpuuga says many are yet to be compensated for their properties used or appropriated by the government.

He now says the government needs to compensate these institutions and also consider them in terms of planning and budgeting.