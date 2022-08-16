The Leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has commended Kenya for holding a peaceful election and calls for the same to prevail even after the president-elect has been sworn-in.

Last evening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati declared Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president after he garnered 50.49% of the total votes cast against his closest contender Ralia Odinga’s 48.8%.

Speaking to KFM, Mpuuga says despite the split in the electoral commission, Kenyans have exhibited a high degree of maturity in this month’s election.

He also expresses confidence in the Kenyan court to independently deal with any petition and challenges that may arise from the August 9th general election.