The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssennyonyi has warned government against disregarding matters to do with local leadership.

This is after the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi yesterday announced another extension of the term of office for Local Council 1 and 2 chairpersons for another three months, from January, 6th 2024.

Magyezi said this was due to lack of funding and the pending harmonization of all administrative units across the country.

In an exclusive interview with KFM, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury Ramadhan Ggoobi confirmed that funds meant for conducting local council elections had been re-allocated based on government priorities.

However, Ssenyonyi tells KFM that whoever was responsible for the re-allocation of these resources must make a formal explanation before parliament which appropriated the same.

“One of the biggest challenges with this government is the way they deal with taxpayers’ money. Money is stolen, misappropriated, not accounted for, and moved from here to there illegally. Parliament appropriated money for LC elections, but now they have reallocated that money to other priorities. What are these priorities anyway? This is again an illegality which the ministry must come to parliament and explain,” Ssenyonyi told KFM.