The Leader of opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has condemned the decision by the government of Uganda to terminate the operations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Yesterday, the government indicated that it would not renew the host country agreement signed with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda when it expires.

Mpuuga says the UN commissioner’s office has been instrumental in advocating for the protection and respect of fundamental and other rights by the government and non-government actors.

He notes that the quick government decision is likely to affect the country’s relationship with other member states of the UN which might also result in a negative impact on trade and other drivers of the economy.

He vowed to take all the necessary steps to ensure this decision is overturned.