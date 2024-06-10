The Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has led his colleagues from the opposition in signing a motion to censure four MPs on the Parliamentary Commission for awarding themselves over 1.7 trillion shillings.

The above followed complaints by Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County legislator, that the opposition was hesitant to append their signatures to the censure motion.

Speaking to journalists, Ssenyonyi stated that he and some colleagues have signed the censure motion, emphasizing its importance.

He noted that this move clears the National Unity Platform (NUP), as some had previously dismissed their concerns about the issue involving their commissioner, Matias Mpunga, as an internal party dispute.

Ssenyonyi criticized the irregularity of leaders awarding themselves money without proper procedure.

He argued that the matter should have been proposed in a meeting, reviewed by the relevant Committee of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and then brought to the floor of Parliament for discussion.

Ssekikubo welcomed Ssenyonyi’s initiative, saying it had bolstered the collection of signatures. He expressed optimism that if the current trend continues, the team in charge will be able to conclude the exercise by the end of the week.