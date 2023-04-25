The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has criticized the recent amendments in the National Unity Platform (NUP) constitution which slapped term limits on Members of Parliament (MPs) and other elective party leadership positions.

He says term limits on MPs were not necessary, saying they are suitable for positions that take final executive decisions.

Mpuuga, who doubles as the vice president for NUP in Buganda region, says he missed attending the extraordinary delegates’ conference since it was called on short notice.

He, however, says he was able to give his counsel to the delegate’s conference but his guidance was not considered.

Mpuuga says the amendment was made out of stress from the longevity of the current president which forced party delegates to come up with a cap on term limits for councilors, MPs, and other elective leaders.

He warned that the party risks losing its experienced leaders if they choose to offload leaders who have gained technical experience.

“If you checked the 11th Parliament, we have less than a third 3rd termers which means you don’t have to legislate. I offered my counsel but because the delegates decided, I’m bound. I also advise that it is easy to undertake that (term limits) when you have a system of proportional representation,’ Mpuuga said.