By Ritah Kemigisa

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon Mathias Mpuuga, has proposed a reduction in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers by at least Shs200 per unit.

Mpuuga said that the current Shs882 per kilowatt-hour is so high and has led to the decline in the consumption of electricity.

He was presenting the Opposition’s views on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 before the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources at Parliament House.

He added that value addition under the much-hyped Parish Development Model will depend on how Parliament ‘touches’ on the tariff methodology to provide relief to domestic consumers’ category.

To ensure reduced tariffs for end-users, especially domestic consumers, Mpuuga proposed that technical losses be removed from the tariff methodology.

He further proposed an amendment that excludes distribution technical losses from the electricity distribution tariff, which he said will lead to an automatic reduction of at least 8.8 percent of the tariff for the domestic and commercial consumers category.