By Benjamin Jumbe

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has implored the deputy speaker to summon ministers in charge of internal affairs and those of defence to appear before the house.

Mpuuga argues that despite an earlier directive to appear and give an account about a list of citizens, especially National Unity Platform supporters who disappeared over a year ago, no explanation has been given today.

He has now asked the speaker to ensure this is done for the good of the families of the missing persons.

In response the deputy speaker Anita Among revealed that she has already summoned the concerned ministers to her office where a meeting will be held to iron out the issue before a position is communicated before the house.