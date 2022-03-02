The leader of opposition, Mathias Mpuga has spoken out on Mao’s remarks about the opposition especially the National Unity Platform.

While speaking on one of the TV stations in Kampala, Mpuga says he is not surprised by Mao’s behavior and he belongs Mao has lost hope.

” I have known Norbert Mao for a while, and for the person I know, there are no surprises. I think he is dispirited,” he said.

Recently, Mao accused National Unity Platform for failing to accept receipt of ‘IPOD money’. However, Mpuga has come out to say that parliament has never approved anything called IPOD money and therefore, he doesn’t know what Mao is talking about

”I sit in Parliament, and I have not passed anything called ‘IPOD money’, so I don’t know what Norbert Mao is talking about,” he explained.