The shadow cabinet has urged opposition MPs not to attend President Museveni’s State of The Nation address that is due this afternoon at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The leader of opposition in parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has criticized the requirement for one to take a Covid-19 test before attending the address, saying it is a waste of public resources.

All MPs and over 2000 officials attending the State of the Nation address have been subjected to a Covid-19 test.

Mpuuga claims government has spent close to Shs3 billion of tax payer’s money on these tests and yet the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to COVID-19 as a global health emergency.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to Covid-19 as a global health emergency. However, Gen Museveni continues to waste public resources to specific companies owned by individuals close to the regime on COVID tests whenever he meets people both at his home and other parts of the country,” Mpuuga said.

He has advised the president and his family to take Covid-19 booster doses to boost their immunity to lessen their anxiety over the Covid-19 threat to their lives

He has also asked the president to stop meeting people physically and instead use technology (zoom) as he did during the Covid-19 pandemic.