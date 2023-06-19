Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mathias Mpuuga, has asked the Ministry of Finance to explain its failure to implement a Parliamentary resolution that requires local governments to retain their local revenue collections.

This is after the Mpigi district leaders reported to him during a meeting at the district headquarters a breakdown in service delivery because it is financially crippled.

In September 2021, Parliament passed a motion by the Shadow Minister for local governments, Betty Ethel Naluyima, for the districts to retain the money collected as local revenue to cater for local needs.

Mpuuga says the gaps in the decentralization programme show the need to rethink the idea of devolution of powers.