

The leader of opposition Betty Aol Ochan has been teargassed and barred from accessing the opposition forum for Democratic change offices in Najjanankumbi.

Ochan had arrived at the party offices to attend the planned prayers that were supposed to take place before heading to Kyambogo University for nomination of their candidate patrick Amuriat.

Upon her arrival,she was asked to go to Kyambogo where the nominations are taking place but all in vain.

Teargas started as she was heading to Najjanankumbi to check in party supporters who have been arrested and she was whisked away.

Heavy deployment including military, police officers has been put at FDC headquarters and no one is allowed to enter or exit.