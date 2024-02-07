The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, on Tuesday urged the government to review the Shs20,000 capitation grant allocated annually to each pupil studying under the Universal Primary Education (UPE).

He noted that the future of these students cannot be secured with such “a meager” investment.

Ssenyonyi further tasked government to explain why UPE schools haven’t received their capitation grant to enable smooth opening of the academic year, saying the delays have left some schools closed due to lack of funds.

“Once this money is not availed to the schools then how do we expect them to operate? Indeed some schools have actually not opened yet.” Ssenyonyi said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national representative of persons with disabilities, Laura Kanushu expressed her disappointment over government’s failure to provide enough funds and specialized teachers to schools with children with disabilities.

Consequently, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to table a report on the performance of schools with children with disabilities next week.