The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has called on Ugandans to spearhead activism in pushing the government to ensure improved access to HIV/AIDS services nationwide.

In a statement, Mpuuga emphasized the importance of readily available testing, counseling, treatment, and support services for those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. He believes this accessibility is crucial for the government to achieve its 2030 goal in the fight against the disease.

Mpuuga further urged leaders at all levels to take action and empower communities to take a leading role in efforts to end HIV by 2030.

Additionally, he urged patients to strictly adhere to their Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) to avoid the risk of drug resistance.