By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has written to the speaker of parliament requesting to convene a parliamentary sitting over the fuel crisis in the country.

Fuel prices in the country have hit a record high with a liter selling at shs 12,000 in Hoima oil city and between shs 5000 and shs 7000 at some filling stations in Kampala.

In a January 19th letter to the speaker, Mpuuga says there is a looming risk of a country shut down in the event that urgent interventions are not undertaken by the government to address the crisis.

Mpuuuga has implored the speaker to use his powers to recall the house earlier than communicated.

Earlier this week the clerk to parliament said the house would resume business next week on Thursday.

Mpuuga however says the situation cannot wait until next week because the crisis is escalating and requires urgent attention before it manifests into a huge economic and security crisis.