By Ritah Kemigisa

The leader of opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has called for a law compelling civil servants who have clocked retirement age not to hold public offices.

Currently, Ugandan public service laws require all workers to retire at the age of 60.

Paying tribute to the later Bank of Uganda governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile at parliament this morning, Mpuuga underscored the need for public servants to retire honorably and enjoy their lives without any stress.

According to Mpuuga, 72-year-old Mutebile who succumbed to diabetes and hypertension-related complications would have healed faster if he was allowed time to enjoy his retirement.

Meanwhile, Mpuuga has condemned the referral of government officials abroad for further treatment saying it’s not fair for the ordinary citizens who pay taxes.

He has also called for the passing of the Health insurance bill to support the underfunded health care system.