The Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has warned that the country is facing a looming risk to national stability caused by massive institutional breakdown and proliferation of presidential directives that are illegally executed by timid civil and public servants.

Presenting an official response in parliament on the June 7th, State of the Nation Address, Mpuuga said the president’s Address fell short of the expectations of the citizens as far as accounting for the performance of Government, and instead, the address was loaded with liberation war hangover and historical reflections.

Mpuuga adds that the approach of individualism has also been extended to the response of the government to issues that are threatening national stability.

According to Mpuuga, the country is faced with escalating prices, particularly for fuel and household items which has led to financial insecurity in almost every household leading to an increase in crimes such as theft, armed robbery, murder, and illegal roadblocks across the country.

He has meanwhile also underscored the need to have a constant focus on the representation of the national character in government and its institutions.

“For instance, it has once been established that 59% of the heads of parastatals originate from the western region followed by the central and eastern region each at 18% while the northern region came last with 2%. In terms of staffing levels, the western region accounted for the largest position at 35% followed by the central region at 27%, eastern region at 23%, and lastly northern region at 15%.”

He says that most of the time arises from the identification of persons of authority originating mainly from a particular region irrespective of rank-and-file officers having a national character.

He has now tasked the Minister of Public Service to periodically table in Parliament a report on the composition of the government and its institutions detailing the levels of reflection of the national character and social diversity of the country.